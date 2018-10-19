Jennifer Lopez & Bad Bunny Tease New Track

Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny are apparently teaming up for a new track. That’s the obvious takeaway from a video J-Lo posted on Instagram yesterday. It shows Bad Bunny in a monitor over her shoulder on the set of a video shoot. Both stars can be heard singing in Spanish in the background.

The song would be just the latest collaboration for both J-Lo and Bad Bunny, The Latin trap phenom shared his song with Drake last week. Meanwhile, Lopez joined forces with Cardi B and DJ Khaled over the summer.