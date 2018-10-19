Jennifer Lopez & Bad Bunny Tease New Track

Watch J-Lo's Instragram reveal

October 19, 2018
Bob Diehl
Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny

© PictureGroup / © Sipa USA

Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny are apparently teaming up for a new track. That’s the obvious takeaway from a video J-Lo posted on Instagram yesterday. It shows Bad Bunny in a monitor over her shoulder on the set of a video shoot. Both stars can be heard singing in Spanish in the background.

Related: Jennifer Lopez Dances With A-Rod's Daughter to "Dinero"

View this post on Instagram

#musicanueva @badbunnypr

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

The song would be just the latest collaboration for both J-Lo and Bad Bunny, The Latin trap phenom shared his song with Drake last week. Meanwhile, Lopez joined forces with Cardi B and DJ Khaled over the summer.

 

Tags: 
Jennifer Lopez
Bad Bunny
Drake
Cardi B
DJ Khaled

Recent Podcast Audio
Does holding the door for someone mean they get to cut you in line? Coach KO and Coach Menzies come in studio. Gary Spivey solves family issues. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 175 The Chet Buchanan Show
UNLV's Coach KO and Coach Menzies on 'The Chet Buchanan Show' The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla attempts Eminem Karaoke with M&Ms. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 174 The Chet Buchanan Show
Since when can you give a gift with stipulations? The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes