Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2019
'Hoosiers,' 'Wedding Crashers' and 'The Matrix'
Two Austin Powers movies, season 3 of Riverdale and the original All in My Family – just a few of the titles coming to Netflix in May 2019.
The streaming service is also highlighting some other big names like Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini in Dead to Me and Zac Efron in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.
There are also plenty of those kinds of movies that when you stumble upon them, you immediately put the remote down: Hoosiers, Wedding Crashers, The Matrix, Dumb and Dumber, Gremlins, and more.
Take a look at the full list below:
May 1
Angels & Demons
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Casper
Chasing Liberty
Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion, Part 1 & 2
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
Dumb and Dumber
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Gosford Park
Gremlins
Hairspray (1988)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Her Only Choice
Hoosiers
Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer, Season 2
John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky
Just Friends
Knock Down the House
Munafik 2
Revolutionary Road
Roswell, New Mexico, Season 1
Scarface
Scream
Snowpiercer
Taking Lives
The Da Vinci Code
The Dark Crystal
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
To Rome With Love
Wedding Crashers
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Zombieland
May 2
Colony, Season 3
Olympus Has Fallen
May 3
A Pesar De Todo
All In My Family -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Alles ist gut
Cupcake & Dino - General Services, Season 2
Dead to Me
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Flinch
Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage
Mr. Mom
Supernatural, Season 14
The Last Summer
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town
Tuca & Bertie
Undercover
May 4
Like Arrows
May 6
Abyss
May 7
The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution
Queen of the South, Season 3
May 8
Lucifer, Season 4
May 9
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Insidious
May 10
Dry Martina
Easy, Season 3
Gente que viene y bah
Harvey Girls Forever!, Season 2
Jailbirds
Pose, Season 1
ReMastered: The Lion's Share
Shéhérazade
The Society
Wine Country
May 12
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3
May 13
Malibu Rescue
May 14
revisions
Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate
Weed the People
May 15
Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!
May 16
Good Sam
Take Me Home Tonight
May 17
1994, Limited series
Chip & Potato
It's Bruno
Maria
Morir para contar
Nailed It!, Season 3
See You Yesterday
The Rain, Season 2
Well Intended
White Gold, Season 2
May 18
The Blackcoat’s Daughter
May 20
Prince of Peoria, Part 2
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version), Season 2
May 21
Arrow, Season 7
Moonlight
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
May 22
A Tale of Two Kitchens
One Night in Spring
The Flash, Season 5
May 23
Riverdale, Season 3
Slasher: Solstice
May 24
After Maria
Alta Mar
Joy
Rim of the World
She's Gotta Have It, Season 2
The Perfection
WHAT / IF
May 27
Historical Roasts
Outlander, Season 1 & 2
May 28
Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
May 30
Chopsticks
My Week with Marilyn
Svaha: The Sixth
The One I Love
May 31
Always Be My Maybe
Bad Blood, Season
Black Spot, Season
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
Killer Ratings
When They See Us