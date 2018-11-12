Halsey Joins Lil Wayne for 'SNL' Performance

Pop star backed up rapper on “Can’t Be Broken”

November 12, 2018
Bob Diehl
Halsey and Lil Wayne

Getty Images

Halsey added a little something to one of Lil Wayne’s new songs in a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Related: Watch Halsey Deliver An Emotional Cover Of Juice WRLD's "Lucid Dreams"

The pop star backed up the rapper on “Can’t Be Broken” from his new Tha Carter 5 album.

Wayne ended the performance by thanking America’s veterans before the two stars hugged it out.

Halsey is fresh off her memorable performance at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards. Literally in a "glass case of emotion", Halsey performed her latest, "Without Me", chained to a post in a wet transparent tank.

Tags: 
halsey
Lil Wayne
Saturday Night Live

Recent Podcast Audio
Kayla Freaked Out on the Marathon Operators. Turns out Chet Dated a Girl with a Snake. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 192 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 191 The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet Ruined Seat Filler Producer Nudia's Tinder Date...But He Wasn't Even There! The Chet Buchanan Show
It's Unanimous! Jessica's Boyfriend Is Needy AF. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 190 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes