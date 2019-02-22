Jaguars Asked, She Answered: The compliment Lauren Jauregui Wants to Hear

This character trait is what she wants to be known for

February 22, 2019
Bob Diehl

Lauren Jauregui can sing - we know that. With solo singles "Expectations" and "More Than That" taking off, the 22-year-old's vocal and performance abilities have been pretty well established.But there are other aspects to a well-rounded person, and one Jaguar wanted to get the details on what makes Lauren tick.

Sara from New Jersey asked Lauren what her favorite character trait to be complimented on was, and it didn't take her long to come up with an answer - which probably explains the answer itself! Check it out in the video above.

Related: Lauren Jauregui, Sabrina Carpenter, and More Cast Themselves in a Biopic

Lauren sat on the hot seat for several other questions from fans in our series of AMA exclsuives. Click here for more of her answers, including the one below about how Cheerios fit Into her pre-show ritual.

Tags: 
pop
Lauren Jauregui

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 234 The Chet Buchanan Show
A'ja Wilson Is Back In Town... She Plays Kayla In 15 Seconds of Panic. Spence Debuts a New Song Of The Week For The Snow Day. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 233 The Chet Buchanan Show
IT'S A SNOW DAY IN LAS VEGAS... Which Means Snow Games Are Happening. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 232 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla REALLY Doesn't Like This Pitcher's Rules For Dating. Marina Found The Man Of Her Dreams... Now We Just Need To Locate Him. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes