Ed Sheeran Shares Acoustic Version of "I Don't Care"

The original version with Justin Bieber went to #1

May 31, 2019
Bob Diehl

Ed Sheeran has turned “I Don’t Care,” his latest #1 single that he originally recorded with Justin Bieber, into another one of his signature acoustic ballads.

Related: WORLD PREMIERE: Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber Are A Perfect Pair on "I Don't Care"

The track will appear on the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album No.6 Collaborations Project. It’s due out on July 12th and also features a collaboration with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock.

Sheeran has released the track listing for the album, but has not revealed what the other collaborations are yet. It appears there are 15 songs and 22 guests.

Tags: 
Ed Sheeran

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 292 The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet v. Spence In "The Mascot Competition." Can You Trust A Cheater In Business? The Chet Buchanan Show
Coach Otz In Studio The Studio For The First Time The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 291 The Chet Buchanan Show
KLUC
Tyler FoXx & Stephan Sir Freezy on Channel Q Las Vegas Pt II 98.5 KLUC On Demand
FoXx & Freezy Show Live from Las Vegas 05.25.19 #1 98.5 KLUC On Demand
View More Episodes