Ed Sheeran Makes More In A Day Than You Do In A Year

The British singer is at the top of a new list

October 16, 2018
Bob Diehl
Ed Sheeran performs at the American Airlines Arena

© Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Ed Sheeran doesn't have to worry about paying his bills - you probably knew that already. But the British singer is now the highest earning solo artist in the world, surpassing Adele.

Related: On Tour: The Shape Of Songs With Ed Sheeran

According to a report by The Sun, Sheeran's limited company made a total profit of more than 36 million U.S. dollars in 2017. That works out to nearly 100 thousand dollars a day.

It doesn't hurt that Sheeran released his third studio album featuring the song "Happier" in 2017. Watch the video below. Sheeran also had the eighth-highest grossing worldwide tour last year.

The Sun report also found Sheeran paid nearly 7 million in UK taxes in 2017, which is more than companies like Starbucks and Amazon.

 

Tags: 
Ed Sheeran
Adele

Recent Podcast Audio
Since when can you give a gift with stipulations? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 173 The Chet Buchanan Show
Who In The Room has underwear that is more than 10 years old? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 172 The Chet Buchanan Show
Emily and Chad are the real life Capulets and Montagues. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 171 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes