Drake's Favorite Teacher Texts Him Congrats For Record

Check out the superstar's response

October 24, 2018
Bob Diehl
Drake attends 'THE CARTER EFFECT' premiere

© imageSPACE

Do you text any of your high school teachers 15 years after graduation? Drake does.

A former teacher congratulated him on breaking the Beatles’ record for the most top 10 Billboard Hot 100 songs in a year.

Drake posted the recent exchange on Instagram, writing: "My favorite teacher in high school still texts me as if I am coming to class this week and I love her for that."

Related: Watch Travis Scott and Drake’s Trippy “SICKO MODE” Video

The accomplishment in question refers to Drake’s collaboration with Bad Bunny. Their song “Mia” debuted at #5 on the chart, which also extended Drake’s record for the most top 10s among solo males.

Tags: 
Drake
Bad Bunny
The Beatles

Recent Podcast Audio
Davey's Last Day with Chet, Spence and Kayla The Chet Buchanan Show
Between Chet and Spence, Who Knows Davey Better? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 178 The Chet Buchanan Show
Davey has a huge announcement that will change the show FOREVER. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 177 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 176 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes