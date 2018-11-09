Disney Banking On Star Wars and Marvel To Compete With Netflix

Company announces launch date for streaming service

November 9, 2018
Bob Diehl
Disney is hoping some of its most popular characters will help it go toe-to-toe with Netflix. The company announced its new direct-to-consumer streaming service, Disney+, will launch in the U.S. in late 2019.

CEO Bob Iger also announced that Lucasfilm is developing a second Star Wars live-action series for Disney+. The show will follow Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna will reprise the role of Andor.

Disney+ is also working on a live-action series centered around Loki, a fan-favorite Marvel character that has appeared in some of the Avengers movies. Tom Hiddleston will star.

