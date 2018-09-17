Did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Adopt a Pig?

Pop star, comedian post piglet video to social media

September 17, 2018
Bob Diehl
Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall

Mario Santoro/AdMedia/Sipa USA

We’re not sure what Ariana Grande and fiancé Pete Davidson are up to, but we know it involves a pig. That’s right. The pop star posted a video of a piglet snuggled up to her on Instagram over the weekend.  It’s not clear what the significance of the pig is.  Is it a pet?  Is it a stunt?  Either way, the internet can’t get enough of it.  Take a look:

The big question now is - how did the pop star and the comedian get a pig into their posh New York City apartment?  And is that even legal?  For now, all we have is the video and the pictures to enjoy.

Ariana Grande
Pete Davidson

