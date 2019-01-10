Chris Martin Went on Gwyneth Paltrow's Honeymoon

Three was apparently not a crowd when actress Gwyneth Paltrow and ‘Glee’ co-creator Brad Falchuk finally took their honeymoon last month. Paltrow told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that ex-husband Chris Martin of Coldplay joined her and her new husband in the Maldives. All of the kids and family friends were there as well.

“It was a very modern honeymoon,” Paltrow said to the surprise of Kelly and Ryan. “Great conversation and lots of kids. We had such a good time… We just wanted to minimize the pain for the kids and they just want to see their parents around the dinner table, basically. So we try to keep that.”

Paltrow and Martin were married for about a decade and have two children together. She married Falchuk in The Hamptons in September. He was also has two children with a previous wife.

Meanwhile, Paltrow also made a Tonight Show appearance this week. She and Fallon sang karaoke to artists like Ariana Grande and Christina Aguilera. The catch – they got sprayed in the face with water whenever they messed up the lyrics. Check it out below.