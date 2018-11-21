Buy A Justin Bieber T-Shirt, Help Animals Affected By CA Wildfires
Pop star is the latest celebrity to chip in and help
Justin Bieber has been taking a break from music recently, but's he not taking a break from compassion. The pop star has teamed with xKarla on a collection of T-shirts, with a portion of the proceeds going to help animals affected by the devastation wildfires plaguing multiple parts of California.
Related: Here's How You Can Help Victims of the California Wildfires
In a tweet, Bieber said the money will go to the Humane Society to help animals that have been hurt and displaced.
xkarla will donate a portion of proceeds to the Humane Society to help animals hurt and displaced in the fires https://t.co/JTQveVkc6q pic.twitter.com/XkEK3IRICy— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) November 21, 2018
xKarla says the white tees featuring Bieber's likeness will only be available for one week. The price tag is $40.
View this post on Instagram
Justin in a white tee Justin on a white tee Justin is a META tee Limited edition and available for one week only! - xkarla will donate a portion of proceeds of the exclusive “META” tee to the @humanesociety to help animals hurt and displaced in the California fires. - @justinbieber #justinbieber
Bieber is just the latest celebrity to help those affected by the deadly wildfires. Foo Fighters frotntman Dave Grohl cooked BBQ for firefighters, while Metallica donated $100,000 to agencies that provide services to victims at evacuation centers.