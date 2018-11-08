Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Ludacris, Migos and Aerosmith Highlight New Super Bowl Spectacle

The Super Bowl has been a monster sporting event for years - with a big musical spectacle in the middle of it all. Now the music is becoming an even bigger part of the weekend.

The first-ever Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival is set for January 31st through February 2nd. That’s three nights of live music leading up to the big game.

Day one will feature Ludacris, Migos, Lil Yachty and a DJ set by Lil Jon.

On day two, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Aerosmith will take the stage with a special guest.

And day three is overflowing with star power: Bruno Mars and Cardi B.

Super Bowl just got bigger! Tickets are on sale TOMORROW for the inaugural Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest featuring @BrunoMars, @Aerosmith, @iamCardiB, @Ludacris, @Migos + many more in #ATL! Click to get all the details. #BudLight #SBMusicFest — Super Bowl Music Fest (@SBMusicFest) November 8, 2018

It all leads up to the big game on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Maroon 5 will take the biggest stage of all at halftime.