Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis in Emotional Social Media Posts

"I don't want you to feel sorry for me"

April 16, 2019
Bob Diehl
Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha knew something wasn’t quite right, but she didn’t know what it was, until now. The GRAMMY Award-nominee revealed that she has been diagnosed as bipolar in a series of emotional social media posts.

“For the longest time, I didn’t understand why I felt so sick,” Rexha wrote. “Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people, and why I felt highs that wouldn’t let me sleep, wouldn’t let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why.”

The “Meant to Be” singer said telling the world more about her struggles will allow her to take her music in a new direction.

“The next album will be my favorite album ever because I’m not holding anything back,” Rexha said. “I love you all very much. And I hope you accept me as I am."

Mental health issues are serious and real, and if you’re dealing with them, you’re not alone. All RADIO.COM stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org.

