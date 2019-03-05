Bebe Rexha Burns Bright During 'The Late Show' Performance

The pop star channeled Madonna for "Last Hurrah"

March 5, 2019
Bob Diehl

Bebe Rexha turned up the heat in her racy new video for “Last Hurrah,” and she kept the flame burning for her performance of the song on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – almost.

It didn’t seem to go quite as planned as, though, as the lighter she was holding wouldn’t stay lit as she tried to lick the flame. Rexha didn’t miss a beat and delivered a performance reminiscent of Madonna in her prime – from her lingerie-inspired body suit accented with chunky gold wrap chains, to the ski mask-wearing back-up dancers.

Related: Bebe Rexha Flies Home to Reconcile With Dad After His Disappointment Over Racy “Last Hurrah” Video

“Last Hurrah” is Rexha’s first single of 2019 and follows “I’m a Mess.” She’s nominated with Florida Georgia Line at the 54th ACM Awards for their hit song “Meant to Be.”

Tags: 
pop
Bebe Rexha
The Late Show Stephen Colbert

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 240 The Chet Buchanan Show
What's An Emotional Support Dog Doing In The Dugout? The Chet Buchanan Show
Yup, Ken Jeong Definitely Gets That Catch Phrase EVERYWHERE He Goes. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 239 The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence Wrote American Idol's Johanna Jones A Special AI Song. The Chet Buchanan Show
American Idol Contestant IN STUDIO. Grandma Doesn't ALWAYS Know Best. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes