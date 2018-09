Avril Lavigne Returns To TV With Stirring Performance

Avril Lavigne took the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for her first live performance of her new song “Head above Water.”

The singer clearly connected with the audience as she detailed her deeply personal battle with Lyme disease. The crowd erupted in cheers as she passionately sang the line “My life is what I’m fighting for.”

The music video for “Head above Water is also set to be released today.

My music video for #HeadAboveWater is out tomorrow at 9 AM PT ----

Watch the snippet at https://t.co/R2PuqcKx0d pic.twitter.com/Fpl2Krirrg — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) September 26, 2018

Avril is also thought to be putting the finishing touches on a new album.