Billie Eliesh and Sarah Paulson

Brianna Paciorka, USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Winter - Getty Images

Billie Eilish Track Provides Soundtrack For New 'American Horror Story' Teaser

Get the upcoming season's theme

April 10, 2019

By: Dallas

The upcoming ninth season of the show American Horror Story has been shrouded in mystery, with us only really knowing that longtime cast member Evan Peters won't be a part of it. 

Related: Billie Eilish Is the First Artist Born in the 2000s to Have a Number One Album

That changed this week with the unveiling of a teaser for the new season & the reveal of the title, AHS: 1984. It'll be a slasher film-inspired season reminiscent of Friday The 13th & A Nightmare On Elm Street.

View this post on Instagram

AHS SEASON 9 is called...

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on

Soundtracking the teaser is the 2016 Bille Eilish track "Six Feet Under". Eilish is already celebrating her debut album going No. 1 this week, and has notched a spot as the first person born this millenia to earn a No. 1 album. The eerie show is due to return this fall. 

Tags: 
Billie Eilish
American Horror Story

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 266 The Chet Buchanan Show
A'ja Wilson BEATS Kayla In 15 Seconds of Panic. Who Is The BEST Golden Knight? The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla "The Rule Follower" Is Okay With THIS? When Were Your Parenting Choices Questioned? Spence is Vindicated!! The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 265 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 264 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla Is Paranoid Spence Is Out To Get Her. Chet Has Serious FOMO. Can You Date A Guy With The Same Name As Your Dad? The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes