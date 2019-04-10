Billie Eilish Track Provides Soundtrack For New 'American Horror Story' Teaser

By: Dallas

The upcoming ninth season of the show American Horror Story has been shrouded in mystery, with us only really knowing that longtime cast member Evan Peters won't be a part of it.

Related: Billie Eilish Is the First Artist Born in the 2000s to Have a Number One Album

That changed this week with the unveiling of a teaser for the new season & the reveal of the title, AHS: 1984. It'll be a slasher film-inspired season reminiscent of Friday The 13th & A Nightmare On Elm Street.

Soundtracking the teaser is the 2016 Bille Eilish track "Six Feet Under". Eilish is already celebrating her debut album going No. 1 this week, and has notched a spot as the first person born this millenia to earn a No. 1 album. The eerie show is due to return this fall.