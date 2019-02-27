Bebe Rexha Teams Up With Lays For Music Genre Inspired Chips

Call her a snack and Bebe Rexha will give you her new chip creations with Lay's Potato Chips.

The singer announced on her social media that "something deliciously loud is on the way!" Turns out, Bebe Rexha has been working with Lay's to release new chip flavors that are part of the snack company's "Turn Up The Flavor" program. Basically the 3 new chip flavors represents a genre of music: Pop, Hip-Hop, and Rock. Bebe also let her fans preview her new song "Right Here, Right Now," that she recorded in each genre and can be downloaded with a code that is printed on the new flavor chip bags.

The flavors are: Wavy Electric Lime and Sea Salt (for pop), Kettled Cooked Classic Beer and Cheese (for Rock), and lastly Flamin' Hot and Dill Pickle (for Hip-Hop). The chips bags will be on sale March, 4th.

Bebe shared with People that her new song is about “living life to the fullest at the very moment because life goes by really quick and it’s just about having fun. It just makes you feel so good and it just amps you up.” Click here to hear a preview!