Bad Bunny Goes Vegas For Billboard Cover Shoot

Bad Bunny is a true example of how being original and authentic to who you are and what you like can bring you so much success.

The Puerto Rican spanish trap king has made waves with his song "Mia" featuring Drake and became the first Latin artist to play during the All Star Celebrity Game. The sky is the limit and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio is proving it to the world as he graces the cover of Billboard Magazine. The massive headline reads : "Don't Call It A Crossover." and breaks down how at 24 years old, El Conejo Malo has invaded the pop world singing exclusively in Spanish.

As a Latina and a Las Vegas local, it makes my heart muy feliz to see him shine alongside one our Vegas gems, El Cortez in Downtown.

Check out a behind the scenes look!