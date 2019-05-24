Summer DON'TS: Audrey Lee Breaks Down The Nasty

Tea Time: PLEASE take care of your feet... *inserts photo here

May 24, 2019
Audrey Lee
Audrey Lee
Categories: 
Entertainment
Music
Shows
Tea Time
Videos

98.5 KLUC's Audrey Lee found out via social media - summer don'ts from Las Vegas locals.

SUMMER DON'TS: 

  1. Take care of your feet. (NO CRUSTY PLEASE)
  2. Wax yourself. (You know what we mean...)
  3. Wear deodorant... DUH! (People would be surprised.)
  4. Don't put your money in your boobs. (We don't want that.)

Check back for new installments of 'Tea Time' with Audrey Lee!

Listen to Audrey Lee on 98.5 KLUC Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on RADIO.com

Tags: 
98.5 KLUC
985 KLUC
KLUC
Las Vegas
vegas
Audrey Lee
Tea Time
summer
Summer Don'ts
Entertainment
Music
Shows
videos

Recent Podcast Audio
6-Word Cinema on "Aladdin" The Chet Buchanan Show
Gary Spivey on The Chet Buchanan Show: Thursday, May 23rd The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 290 The Chet Buchanan Show
After Graduating High School, What Did You Think You'd Be Doing Today? The Chet Buchanan Show
KLUC
Tyler FoXx & Stephan Sir Freezy on Channel Q Las Vegas 98.5 KLUC On Demand
KLUC
Tyler FoXx & Stephan Sir Freezy on Channel Q Las Vegas Pt II 98.5 KLUC On Demand
View More Episodes