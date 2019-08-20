Stephen Puth Explains Where 'Sexual Vibe' Started

What do you do when your big brother is an international pop star? If you're Stephen Puth, you get to writing and recording music of your own.

Four years after Charlie Puth burst on to the music scene on his way to superstardom, 25-year-old Stephen is setting up to follow a similar trajectory. He stopped by Las Vegas Friday to play some songs and meet the fans in the 98.5 KLUC Performance Studio.

Since signing with Arista Records last year, it's been a steady march up the charts for Stephen, who scored over 4 million streaming listens for his steamy debut single "Sexual Vibe."

While chatting with 98.5 KLUC's Audrey Lee, Stephen told the story of the party and long night that followed that eventually birthed his breakout track. Check out the video above for the complete story.

Stephen was in great spirits as he and the audience downed some ice cream courtesy of Ben & Jerry's, then told various stories of life on the road. From flying Southwest to a hatred for paper straws to how he combats "dad bod," the super-engaging and energetic singer had everybody laughing.

And jamming to some hot tracks too, of course. In addition to "Sexual Vibe," studio visitors got to hear live versions of his two latest singles "Half Gone" and "Walk Away," then got to get a picture with the obliging star.

