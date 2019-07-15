PSA: Stop Sliding Into People's DMs

Tea Time: 3 Steps To Make You Less Creepy

July 15, 2019
Audrey Lee
98.5 KLUC's Audrey Lee gives advice for signs to STOP sliding into someone's DMs!

ADVICE TIME:

1. If someone wanted to talk to you... They would have talked to you! 

- Dating apps are great for this. Liking photos back and forth. #DontSendYourHotDog

2. Respect the persons status!

- If they're married... Leave them alone! QUIT.

3. No porn-star DMs. PLEASE. Lol

- Turn off the bot accounts. 

Check back for new installments of 'Tea Time' with Audrey Lee!

Listen to Audrey Lee on 98.5 KLUC Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on RADIO.com

