TEA TIME: NEW MUSIC FRIDAY
Which artist are you the most excited to listen to?
April 26, 2019
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
29 Apr
Andre Reyes Formerly of Gipsy Kings! House of Blues Las Vegas
03 May
JUICE WRLD: Death Race For Love Tour! The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
10 May
Pitbull Returns: “Time of Our Lives” Residency! Zappos Theater inside of Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
30 May
Summer Jam 2019 The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
31 May
RESIDENCY: Christina Aguilera - The Xperience! Zappos Theater inside of Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino