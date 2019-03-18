INTERVIEW: DOUGHP's Kelsey Witherow talks cookie dough and breaking the mental health stigma

Can a tasty treat break how people think about mental illness?

March 18, 2019
Audrey Lee
Audrey Lee

Audrey Lee sat down with the CEO of Las Vegas's new sweet spot, DOUGHP, Kelsey Witherow!

From addiction to sobriety, mental health awareness to self love, Kelsey's personal journey has helped her create a safe space for people to enjoy everyone's guilty pleasure, cookie dough while contributing to non-profits close to her heart and mission.

Listen in on the interview where we get raw and real about the importance of opening up and ending the stigma of addiction/mental health/suicide! 

 

 

 

 

Audrey Lee
doughp
cookie dough
dessert
KLUC
grand opening

