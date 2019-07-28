HUGE Party: Flamingo Go Pool DayClub July 31

Sin City Circus: DJ Sara and the Dancing DJs are going to turn up

July 28, 2019
Audrey Lee
Audrey Lee
Categories: 
Entertainment
Events
Music
Shows
Tea Time

98.5 KLUC's Audrey Lee sits down with Sin City Circus' DJ Sara and the Dancing DJs!

EXCLUSIVE: Swimdustry Wednesday's at Flamingo Go Pool DayClub

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 is gong to be a BIG party at the Flamingo Go Pool! DJ Sara and the Dancing DJs are at the Flamingo Go Pool every Wednesday.

All of the performers incorporate circus acts, dance routines and more! The contests are also a lot of fun. Audrey Lee participates in the TWERK contests!

Can you twerk? We want to see you out there. There's going to over 20 performers. DJ Karen, is going to balance swords on her head. You HAVE to see this! 

Check back for new installments of 'Tea Time' with Audrey Lee!

Listen to Audrey Lee on 98.5 KLUC Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on RADIO.com

Tags: 
98.5 KLUC
985 KLUC
KLUC
Las Vegas
vegas
Audrey Lee
Tea Time
Sin City Circus
DJ Sara and the Dancing DJs
Flamingo Go Pool DayClub
July 31