Summer Jam 2019: Ellie Goulding Flunked Music Class?!

Ellie Goulding probably didn't wake up the day of Summer Jam 2019 and expect to be asked if her British accent was a put on. Of course, she's never met Audrey before either!

As Ellie prepared to take the stage at the Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the pair got along famously with Audrey launching into a fun round of Is It True or Is It False, asking all the important questions.

Stuff like is it true that the world famous musical superstar REALLY failed music class in school?

Ellie breaks out a Scottish accent...Audrey does Tony Montana (we think)...and all the rest of the fun is here.

Check out the complete interview now and all the rest of our Summer Jam 2019 coverage.