Summer Jam 2019: Ellie Goulding Flunked Music Class?!

Hey, Ellie...is your accent fake; and more probing questions with Audrey

May 31, 2019
Audrey Lee
Audrey Lee
Categories: 
Summer Jam

Summer Jam 2019

Ellie Goulding probably didn't wake up the day of Summer Jam 2019 and expect to be asked if her British accent was a put on.  Of course, she's never met Audrey before either!

As Ellie prepared to take the stage at the Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the pair got along famously with Audrey launching into a fun round of Is It True or Is It False, asking all the important questions.

Stuff like is it true that the world famous musical superstar REALLY failed music class in school? 

Ellie breaks out a Scottish accent...Audrey does Tony Montana (we think)...and all the rest of the fun is here.

Check out the complete interview now and all the rest of our Summer Jam 2019 coverage.

 

Tags: 
Ellie Goulding
Audrey Lee
Summer Jam 2019
Las Vegas
98.5 KLUC

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 292 The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet v. Spence In "The Mascot Competition." Can You Trust A Cheater In Business? The Chet Buchanan Show
Coach Otz In Studio The Studio For The First Time The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 291 The Chet Buchanan Show
KLUC
Tyler FoXx & Stephan Sir Freezy on Channel Q Las Vegas Pt II 98.5 KLUC On Demand
FoXx & Freezy Show Live from Las Vegas 05.25.19 #1 98.5 KLUC On Demand
View More Episodes