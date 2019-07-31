Come Out To Flamingo Go Pool DayClub

98.5 KLUC's Audrey Lee sits down with Sin City Circus' DJ Sara and the Dancing DJs!

EXCLUSIVE: Swimdustry Wednesday's at Flamingo Go Pool DayClub

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 is gong to be a BIG party at the Flamingo Go Pool! DJ Sara and the Dancing DJs are at the Flamingo Go Pool every Wednesday.

All of the performers incorporate circus acts, dance routines and more!

Meet the girls of Sin City Circus' DJ Sara and the Dancing DJs:

DJ Dani - The Choreograph star

DJ Jazz - The mircophone (MC) queen

DJ Karen - The Sword Blancer

DJ Sara - The one to watch

