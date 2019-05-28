Ava Max Talks Summer Jam with Audrey Lee

Summer Jam is just days away -- and even the artists are excited to hit the Las Vegas stage for a killer show.

But on top of the Summer Jam excitement, Ava Max has a few other career milestones worth celebrating this week. And our own Audrey Lee was quick to offer all of Las Vegas' congratulations.

The pair spoke about Summer Jam anticipation, the upcoming release of Max's debut album -- and even if we'll get another single like the smash "Sweet But Psycho" before that album drops!

Plus, Audrey hurls some questions posed by Ava's own diehard Aviators, including her favorite song to play on the piano and how much she's looking forward to returning to her hometown of Milwaukee.

Check out the entire interview here -- then see Ava along with Ellie Goulding, Ally Brooke, Madison Beer and FLETCHER this Thursday at Summer Jam 2019.