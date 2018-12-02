Audrey Spills the Tea on St. Nick Carter's Appearance at Toy Drive

Donate $20 to meet and smooch the Backstreet Boy on Monday, December 3 from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter is lending his support to the 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive and Audrey is counting the seconds until Monday, December 3 at 8 a.m. She will be first in line to meet St. Nick, get a picture—plant a kiss on his cheek.

It's happening from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. in the St. Nick (Carter) Kissing Booth during Day 5 of Toy Drive, located in the parking lot of NV Energy, 6226 West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas.

Just make a $20 donation to Toy Drive and you'll get to meet Nick (who'll be decked out in appropriate holiday attire), get a pic and spread some holiday cheer in the best way possible.

