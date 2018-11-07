Skip to main content
Listen
entertainment
news
sports
Loading
Listen Live
Playlist
Podcasts
On Air Schedule
Menu
The Chet Buchanan Show
The Show
Chet Buchanan
Spence
Kayla
On Air
Audrey Lee
A.D.
Omari
Santiago
Tyler Fox
Gianni
Shi-Quan
Schedule
Latest
Listen Live
Blogs
Podcasts
On Demand
Videos
Photos
Events
All Events
Concerts
On the Streets
Toy Drive
Reading Rocks!
SPF
Contests
Contest Rules
Contests
About
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
1Thing Sustainability
Download our App
JOIN THE CLUB
Search our Website
JOIN THE CLUB
Breaking News
Audrey Spills the Tea on Being a Boss Babe
Should it Matter Who Makes More Money in a Relationship?
November 7, 2018
Audrey Lee
Categories:
Entertainment
Features
Videos
Tags:
Gossip
Videos
features
KLUC 98.5
Entertainment
Tea Time with Audrey
Daily Schedule
The Chet Buchanan Show
5:00 am
to
10:00 am
Audrey Lee
10:00 am
to
2:00 pm
A.D.
6:00 pm
to
11:00 pm
Upcoming Events
29
Nov
98.5 KLUC Toy Drive
NV Energy Headquarters
30
Nov
98.5 KLUC Toy Drive
NV Energy Headquarters
01
Dec
98.5 KLUC Toy Drive
NV Energy Headquarters
02
Dec
98.5 KLUC Toy Drive
NV Energy Headquarters
03
Dec
98.5 KLUC Toy Drive
NV Energy Headquarters
View More Events
Recent Podcast Audio
It's Unanimous! Jessica's Boyfriend Is Needy AF.
The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 190
The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 189
The Chet Buchanan Show
We've heard from Emily, we've heard from Dashawn... and now his ex- speaks.
The Chet Buchanan Show
FINALLY!! It's the last day of Negative Political Ads.
The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 188
The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes