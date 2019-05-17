ADVICE: Congratulations Class of 2019

Tea Time: 4 tips to survive after graduation

May 17, 2019
Audrey Lee
Audrey Lee
98.5 KLUC's Audrey Lee congratulates the class of 2019. You made it! 

Come out to Wet n Wild Las Vegas on May 22 with our night jock, A.D. Audrey Lee will be taking over Wet n Wild Las Vegas with singer, AJ Mitchell on May 26. Get more details here.

ADVICE TIME:

  1. Be you. (Do what's best for you!)
  2. Don't get married? What???
  3. Don't live beyond your means and don't go into debt.

Audrey Lee's #1 advice: Live it up and have fun! Get more tips and tricks on our 98.5 KLUC Facebook.

Check back for new installments of 'Tea Time' with Audrey Lee!

Listen to Audrey Lee on 98.5 KLUC Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on RADIO.com

