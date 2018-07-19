APH X Ben Harris – “Knightmares”

July 19, 2018

Knightcrawler – The project kicks off w/ a Travis Scott vibe. I love it though. I feel like APH has been coming w/ a different sound lately and I love everything about it. Ben comes in w/ the saucy flow. “Broke ain’t in my blood – I cannot relate”

Ever Really Need You – This one has been out for a minute already and that’s how I know I already like it. Love the flow APH brings to this one. “Now as a matter of fact I might just snap on a track!” Ben starts off choppin’ right AWAY! Typical Green ish and I love it!

Finicky – This beat is CRAZY fellas. This might be the one. This record needs to take off fast! “If you take a loss than you snap back!!!” Hey man, I love everything about this record. 

All Ova – Holy shit this one came outta nowhere! Similar vibe to Finicky production wise but different content. AP spittin’ but whats new. Yal got one w/ this one too fellas! 

My favorite waffle colored brothas – yal did this!

Tags: 
aph
ben harris
knightmares
A.D.

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 122 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla is getting her workout tips from "50 Bubblelicious Butts", Davey is Bougie AF The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 121 The Chet Buchanan Show
The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 121 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 120 The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet's Friend Let's her Ex Slide Into the DMs. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes