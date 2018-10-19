Wrappin' UP the week all UP on ya radio! #WeeklyWrapUP

October 19, 2018
A.D.
A.D.
Categories: 
Videos

What happened this week?!? We got you right here! 

 

Tags: 
weekly wrap up
A.D.

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 176 The Chet Buchanan Show
Sherri does not like Kayla's Jokes. Spence writes a song for IKEA. Davey is convinced you need to tip Wedding DJs. The Chet Buchanan Show
Does holding the door for someone mean they get to cut you in line? Coach KO and Coach Menzies come in studio. Gary Spivey solves family issues. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 175 The Chet Buchanan Show
UNLV's Coach KO and Coach Menzies on 'The Chet Buchanan Show' The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla attempts Eminem Karaoke with M&Ms. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes