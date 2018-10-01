Skip to main content
Listen
entertainment
news
sports
Loading
Listen Live
Playlist
Podcasts
On Air Schedule
Menu
The Chet Buchanan Show
The Show
Chet Buchanan
Spence
Kayla
Davey the Showkiller
On Air
Audrey Lee
A.D.
Omari
Santiago
Tyler Fox
Gianni
Shi-Quan
Schedule
Latest
Listen Live
Blogs
Podcasts
On Demand
Videos
Photos
Events
All Events
Concerts
On the Streets
Backpacks 4 Class Acts
SPF
Contests
Contest Rules
Contests
About
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
1Thing Sustainability
Download our App
JOIN THE CLUB
Search our Website
JOIN THE CLUB
Breaking News
Wave MMLZ - PERU
October 1, 2018
A.D.
Categories:
Audio
Wave MMLZ is never worried about in the clout in his latest boom bap release, "PERU." Check it out!
Tags:
wave mmlz
peru
A.D.
Daily Schedule
The Chet Buchanan Show
5:00 am
to
10:00 am
Audrey Lee
10:00 am
to
2:00 pm
A.D.
6:00 pm
to
11:00 pm
Upcoming Events
13
Oct
The Great Garage & Antique Sale
Silverton Casino Hotel
19
Oct
Entercom Las Vegas Presents Glampyres
Orleans Arena
View More Events
Recent Podcast Audio
1-Year Later, We Remember Those We Lost during 1 October
The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 165
The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 164
The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla's jokes are a "handful" this week. Spence parodies Post Malone with 'Cycle.' Chet Thinks Jake Gyllenhaal is a -3.
The Chet Buchanan Show
Who accidentally showed some nudes? Turns out all that anxiety you've been feeling lately is NOT your doing.
The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 163
The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes