Uub - Neomodus

Uub kicks things off with “PSA.” Love the frothy vibe of the beat. “I live my life counting my blessings!”

Next up is “Make It Out.” This record carries a similar vibe from the intro record.

The third record is “Club 88” and I love the vibe from the jump. I get a Cool Kids vibe from it. I need more of this Sub!

Halfway through the project we get “Speed It!” This beat is different from the rip too. Yeah I like this. His flow is ill on this too.

“God Like” featuring Cactus Van comes through with a fun flow feel to it. Cactus Van has the aggressive flow.

Love the content on “Three Checks.” Love the hook too. I love ‘rappy’ ass hooks if that makes sense.

Love the beat once again. “Silence is Scary” knocks!

The last record on the project is “WDN” featuring Caterpillar Jones. The song has a very “The Twilight Zone” vibe if that makes sense.

Shoutout to that dude Uub - got get the project!