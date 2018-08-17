Recent Podcast Audio
Too Hot for the Bus Stop The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 137 The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet owes Spence $20, Kayla was insulted by one of our co-workers The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 136 The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence's wife asked if he would prefer cheating OR a dog, Our friend left nearly half her wardrobe in a hotel room... HOW? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 135 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes