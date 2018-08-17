Skip to main content
Listen
entertainment
news
sports
Loading
Listen Live
Playlist
Podcasts
On Air Schedule
Menu
The Chet Buchanan Show
The Show
Chet Buchanan
Spence
Kayla
Davey the Showkiller
On Air
Audrey Lee
A.D.
Omari
Santiago
Tyler Fox
Gianni
Shi-Quan
Schedule
Latest
Listen Live
Blogs
Podcasts
On Demand
Videos
Photos
Events
All Events
Concerts
On the Streets
Backpacks 4 Class Acts
SPF
Contests
Contest Rules
Contests
About
Contact Us
1Thing Sustainability
Download our App
JOIN THE CLUB
Search our Website
JOIN THE CLUB
Breaking News
Travis Scott Gives Out 100k On Twitter! #WeeklyWrapUP
August 17, 2018
A.D.
Categories:
Videos
W-E-E-K-L-Y WRAP UP!
Video of Travis Scott Gives Out 100k On Twitter! #WeeklyWrapUP
Tags:
Young Thug
Travis Scott
aretha
Aretha Franklin
respect
A.D.
Upcoming Events
13
Oct
The Great Garage & Antique Sale
Silverton Casino Hotel
View More Events
Recent Podcast Audio
Too Hot for the Bus Stop
The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 137
The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet owes Spence $20, Kayla was insulted by one of our co-workers
The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 136
The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence's wife asked if he would prefer cheating OR a dog, Our friend left nearly half her wardrobe in a hotel room... HOW?
The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 135
The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes