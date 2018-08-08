Teej - "SpotLight"

Your Hero Has Arrived! Teej puts the SpotLight on the music for sure with this one.

Spotlight - Opens up with a tone setting record for the rest of the project. Upbeat & happy - definitely puts a smile on your face from the jump. Love it.

Hotline - For some reason I feel like I hear a Birthday Sex sample in the beat. Different vibe from the first record but same happy vibe. Love his various melodic ways. Very versatile.

With Me - This record has been one of my favorites for a minute. Shit is a turn UP jawn but also contains a message and lets ppl know he isn’t to be messed with. Talk that shit Teej.

Aquafina - This record speaks for itself. Love it. Production is INCREDIBLE.

Swing On By - We already know about this one. Video for the record is NICE. Teej & Chop brings that House Party vibe for sure. Perfect timing with all the records Bruno has been putting out.

Take My Hand - This record recruits JTruthPA & keeps the 80’s vibe from the previous record. It’s almost mixed with a 90’s BSB vibe. They did the damn thing.

Down For It - This is another one of my favs on the project. Chels bodies the entire record.

Bubble - “Damn that yah was extra” LMAO. This track definitely got some bounce to it. This record gonna inspire a lotta twerking. It also needs to be added for some commercial product placement ie soda pop, etc.

Bag and a Billboard - Well Teej you done already did the Billboard thing!

If I Do - Totally different beat than anything other on the project. This that more aggressive Teej - I like it; come on now!

Lonzo Ball - This one keeps the same pace as the previous record. Love the flow throughout the project. Everything is placed very well.

Japan (Runaway) - Teej & Ray bodied this jawn. Not to mention the story behind it (shoutout to Teej for the incite. Another one of my favorites and a great way to cap the project off with.

Not sure if this is a rap project or r&b project so not sure if I would even categorize it but surely dope all the way around!