T. Rabb – “All You Can’t Handle”

T. Rabb kicks things off with The Mask. Beat is stupid. He doesn’t do to much with it but sets the tone for sure.

Next up is That Sick 2k. Not mad at this one either. Kept the vibe similar to that of the intro record.

Lock In is super jiggy. Send this to EA Sports man!!! This needs to be on a video game for sure.

He takes it to God Body next. Love how it goes abruptly from the skit into the song.

Dawg. I love Wax Fire.

Definitely a fan of Contra as well. Very similar to that of the previous track.

Seven records in is Good Water. This one is different from all of the previous ones on the project – even his flow is different. I like it a lot. Definitely something to ride to.

Aye man Drive is my shit!

You won’t hear a sound once i let it go!!! Ghost goes too!

Andre’s Story might be one of my favorites to be honest. Great record to cap things off with.

I’m a huge fan of the confidence T. Rabb provides through his delivery. He has a very strong voice. Sounds like a combo of Jay Rock and YG but with his very own style and flavor. It’s crazy he produced most of this project himself which I find very impressive. Get hip below!