Skip to main content
Listen
entertainment
news
sports
Loading
Listen Live
Playlist
Podcasts
On Air Schedule
Menu
The Chet Buchanan Show
The Show
Chet Buchanan
Spence
Kayla
On Air
Audrey Lee
A.D.
Omari
Santiago
Tyler Fox
Gianni
Shi-Quan
Schedule
Latest
Listen Live
Blogs
Podcasts
On Demand
Videos
Photos
Events
All Events
Concerts
On the Streets
Toy Drive
Reading Rocks!
SPF
Contests
Contest Rules
Contests
About
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
1Thing Sustainability
Download our App
JOIN THE CLUB
Search our Website
JOIN THE CLUB
Breaking News
Skooder Let's iT RiP! | #TheComeUP
October 29, 2018
A.D.
Categories:
Videos
Compton to Vegas!
Video of Skooder Let&#039;s iT RiP! | #TheComeUP
Tags:
skooder
compton
vegas
the come UP
A.D.
On Air Now
The Chet Buchanan Show
5:00 am
to
10:00 am
View Full Schedule
Daily Schedule
The Chet Buchanan Show
5:00 am
to
10:00 am
Audrey Lee
10:00 am
to
2:00 pm
A.D.
6:00 pm
to
11:00 pm
Upcoming Events
31
Oct
98.5 KLUC's Town Scary
Town Square
29
Nov
98.5 KLUC Toy Drive
NV Energy Headquarters
30
Nov
98.5 KLUC Toy Drive
NV Energy Headquarters
01
Dec
98.5 KLUC Toy Drive
NV Energy Headquarters
02
Dec
98.5 KLUC Toy Drive
NV Energy Headquarters
View More Events
Recent Podcast Audio
Silence of the Lambs Political w sweeps
98.5 KLUC On Demand
Nick Carter Dishes on BSB's Halloween Show
The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 182
The Chet Buchanan Show
2 Days until Halloween, so what Costume failed you?
The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla's creates her own Halloween Jokes. Spence pens a song in honor of Dracula's Dating life.
The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 181
The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes