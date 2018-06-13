SIR – “A.M. Living”

I receive #MorningMotivation messages from SiR every weekday morning and I love them. Sometimes he switches up the sauce though and sends me some ear candy of which I am not mad at by any means either. This was the message he sent last week…

“I strive to not send you anything that’s not with purpose and passion & I have been working on a few different ventures that I’m excited to share with you and the rest of the people that have been apart of my motivational journey of SIRvice. Im releasing a new song tomorrow called “A.M Living” and I wanted to send it your way first before the general public. Feel free to share! Enjoy

-From SIR with Love”