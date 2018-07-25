Sean Bennett – “Forgotten Souls”

July 25, 2018
Amen 2 – Came off aggressive but still meaningful. Definitely sets the tone from the gate. 

Organik Tales Skit – Not sure who is talking but you can tell theres conviction in his voice.

Soulful Keys – This record is ready! Sean Bennett just became one of my favs from the underground.

One Day – I feel a Tory Lanez vibe from this one. He’s def showcasing his versatility on this one.

Don’t Hurt Me – Boom bap feel on this one. Wouldn’t be surprised if Cole is one of his favorite rappers.

Ain’t No Best Skit – this whole concept kind of throws me off b/c there’s def gotta be a best. Plus hip-hop is built on competition.

Local Critics – Super dope record. 

Strictly Fo My ****** 18 – Nice. Volume on this one was way lower than rest of project though.

Lucid Dreams – Wasn’t sure what we were getting on this one before i pressed play. If it was a freestyle to Juice Wrld’s jawn or not but I love what I heard. 

Heart Stop – Finna go get it!

One Leg Up Skit – I wanna know who all these ppl on the skits are!

Labor Day – Sean got this very progressive flow. It comes out in every record including this one.

Tryna Be  – ooooo this one comes off ready for the volume to be turned UP on impact. Love this jawn. 

Be About Yo Money – Love the collaboration. Everything about this record is polished very well. 

Open Thoughts – You can tell he just venting on this one. “I’m still the best at me worst”

Mind Of A King – Wraps things up w/ a solid record.

Full length project for sure. Very well put together. Consistent all the way through. Production on the project is CRAZY. Love the samples. Definitely music for my ear.

sean bennett
forgotten souls
