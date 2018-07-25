Sean Bennett – “Ain’t No Best"

Intro Worth Listening 2 – Love the concept off top. Beat is cold. Flow is cold. A fan of the record.

Ain’t No Best – This one is cool. Mixing/mastering is off on this one but I like the direction.

Never Cared – Love the vocal insertions with the records. Beat is GREAT. Love the content of the record.

Sleep Walking – Already knew I liked this one from the visual. His beats are knocking. The project is very cohesive thus far.

Free The Snowman – He switched the vibe up on this one. Hittem w the Migos flow on this one. Not mad at the record at all.

Some How Some Way – Took it to the Jadakiss sample on this one. The beat plus his flow got me from the jump.

1988 Interlude – Happiness is the key to success!

Alot – He brought a different vibe on this one from the rest of the project as well. Like what I’m hearing. This def got mainstream written all over it.

Can I Live – Capped things off w/ some more REAL. Dawg, I felt this one. This record might make you cry. Kind of reminded me of Cole on this one.

Aye man if this is what Southern Illinois sounds like I’m down for the cause – I need more!