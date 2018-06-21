Rofashow – “Gamble”

Rofashow kicks things off way heavy w/ Underdog Story. He spits a very nonchalant/melancholy flow but its NICE and he does it very effortless. This one features Dizzy Wright and when Dizzy comes in the beat switches all the way up and you already know he smashes it but whats new. Great opening track.

Next UP is Flip A Coin. This one put a smile on my face from the jump w/ the boss line. Anyone who has dream should be able relate to this one. He speaks on the closet recording action and if you were ever an indie artist than you should dig it.

Track 3 is Paraphernalia which i never knew how to spell until now lol. This record brings a hard vibe but he still brings the same chill flow which is cool.

4 records in is the Father’s Day Interlude. I love the message behind this. Just listen to it and listen all the way through.

Ro pays homage to Wayne in the next song which is really dope fareal.

Same, But Different brings us to the halfway point on the project. He brings a more sensual vibe to this one from the relationship viewpoint of things.

I love the bass line on Chump Change. Love the material too – you can tell he really does his research and enjoys the culture.

The beat on Gas Station is WiLD.

He puts on for the city w/ the record The Raiders. The switch to Bop God was pretty dope. Not so sure about the name Bop God though lol.

Next UP the vibe completely switches with Wasteland but the message is GREAT.

Be Somebody is a record we can all relate too – maybe a little bit too much sometimes. I feel you Ro.

Bad Luck is different for sure.

He caps things off with a super hip-hop vibe in Fingers Crossed and I love everything about it. Love how the beat emerges from nothing lowkey. Love the boom bap. This is the feel of the energy I came up on.

Love the entire project Ro. You been pressin’ me for some time now and I’m glad b/c I just became a fan. Keep GOiNG!