Spence would be so mad if Chet went on a trip with his enemy. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 167 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 166 The Chet Buchanan Show
There is a towel folding issue in Spence's house. Chet wants to know some "Girl Secrets." The Chet Buchanan Show
1-Year Later, We Remember Those We Lost during 1 October The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 165 The Chet Buchanan Show
