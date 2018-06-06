Rocky Chase – “First EP”

The FIRST EP of Rocky Chase is presented by Digital Dealers Media Group. The project is kicked off by 702 Freestyle. Love the vibe off top. I hear something similar to that of the Drake – Started From The Bottom production. Love the record.

Chipped continues with the effortless flow. By effortless I don’t mean novice – I mean being nice with the raps and making it sound so simple.

Halfway through the project is The Race feat. Nikko Dator. The beat on this one is STUPID. Love the melodic hook on it too. The project is so smooth + the vibe is being carried very consistently which is something I am always a fan of.

Get Throwed is the tape’s interlude and the screwed up sound is definitely fitting.

Rocky hits us with the sample on Purple and keeps the ep on the up & up. You can tell there is some type of Texas influence for sure. Definitely something you might po’ up to for sure!

Rocky Chase concludes the project with My Life. Slows it down even more on this one but it’s perfect to slide out too. This song is like the soundtrack to the drive home you make from a long ass night on the freeway while watching the sun come up.

The project as a whole is very solid no gas. It’s only six songs and Rocky proves himself to be a dope ass artist. Not to mention dude is already stupidly connected when it comes to music – Kazzy is his brother (if you couldn’t already tell) and Zelly Vibes is his fiancé. So he better be good with family like that damnit! Lol. In all seriousness though – you’d be doing yourself a disservice by not pressing play on this one!