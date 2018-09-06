Richie Bux - Early Infamy 1.5: Salute Me Or Shoot Me

September 6, 2018
A.D.
A.D.
Categories: 
Audio

 

Intro - If this sets the tone for the rest of the project you already know this tape finna be grimy as shit lol. 

 

Gone - This record keeps the same vibe. I like the consistency.

 

Ballout - I like this joint.

 

Lemme See - Ok this joint here GOES!

 

Napghansitan - Bux definitely paints a visual for where he’s from on this one.

 

Whats The Issue - Beat has the crazy BUMP!

 

Folk In, Folk Out - Yooo this my favorite record on the project. I feel a Detroit vibe from the beat. And he spittin’ on this too.

 

Outro - You can feel the pain in this one for sure. Great outdo record.

 

 

Love the consistency throughout the songs in the project. Everything flows from content and production to sound and vibe. I also like the length of the songs - no song even comes close to touching 3 min and thats across the board on the project. 

Tags: 
richie bux
A.D.

