#PickOfTheDay | [email protected] - Confetti

November 21, 2018
A.D.
A.D.
Categories: 
Audio

Lil’ Roach - Dope sounds. Not sure what it was but it was cool. Assuming just setting the mood for what is to come. 

 

Aye w/ Jelly - Definitely gotta sensual vibe to it. Two songs in one low-key.

 

Confetti - Kicks off with some smooth instrumentation. [email protected] has a different vibe than anything I’ve heard before. Hipster-ish I’d say for sure. 

 

Link - Love everything about this record kicks off. The song makes me think about dandelions, sun dresses & coffee shops  in small college towns. Makes me wanna go crate digging fareal. 

 

Pop - Oooo she picks it up on this one. 

 

Whatiwant - Quick interlude sprinkled w/ some magical fairy dust.

 

Capsules f. Jean Lamonte & Shi Lowrein - Ooo this kinda jam fareal. 

 

Yuh - The pace keeps going into this one. This might be my fav on the project. 

 

Fanta f. Lyfe Serel - Smooth track to end on. 

 

 

Tags: 
SOYA
CONFETTI
pick of the day
A.D.

Recent Podcast Audio
A Message from Tom Turkey Sweeps The Chet Buchanan Show
A Message from Tom Turkey The Chet Buchanan Show
Dana's sister-in-law beat her to the Thanksgiving Punch. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 198 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 197 The Chet Buchanan Show
PROOF! Vegetarian Drama Can Ruin Thanksgiving. What Inappropriate Thing was Said at Holiday Dinner? The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes