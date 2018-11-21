Lil’ Roach - Dope sounds. Not sure what it was but it was cool. Assuming just setting the mood for what is to come.

Aye w/ Jelly - Definitely gotta sensual vibe to it. Two songs in one low-key.

Confetti - Kicks off with some smooth instrumentation. [email protected] has a different vibe than anything I’ve heard before. Hipster-ish I’d say for sure.

Link - Love everything about this record kicks off. The song makes me think about dandelions, sun dresses & coffee shops in small college towns. Makes me wanna go crate digging fareal.

Pop - Oooo she picks it up on this one.

Whatiwant - Quick interlude sprinkled w/ some magical fairy dust.

Capsules f. Jean Lamonte & Shi Lowrein - Ooo this kinda jam fareal.

Yuh - The pace keeps going into this one. This might be my fav on the project.

Fanta f. Lyfe Serel - Smooth track to end on.