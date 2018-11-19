#PickOfTheDay | Shafik - The Showcase

November 19, 2018
A.D.
A.D.
Categories: 
Audio
Videos

Shafik just released his debut project, “The Showcase.” It is very consistent all the way through. Both consistent vibe and consistent sound. The songs are very polished. You can tell Shafik is heavily influenced by Logic throughout his flow and delivery. Check out what he ‘showcases’ below. (See what we did there)

 

Along with the project Shafik is also bringing the heat w/ visuals for the records off of the project. So far including The Real Flex, Signature, Love Is Crime, Desperado & Runaway. Check em all out below!

Tags: 
shafik
the showcase
pick of the day
A.D.

