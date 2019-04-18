#PickOfTheDay | Rosco No E - "MiLES 2 GO"

April 18, 2019
Audio

Crazy story about my perception of this project before it was even released. Rosco was promoting it on social media and of course using the hashtag #MiLES2GO

 

During this time I’m also familiar with the fact that he is expecting his young king to be born just as we were. I believe they’re only a month or two apart which is dope. But I thought they were naming their son MiLES based on his hashtags. My son is named MiLES so I’m like ahhhh shit we got the same name. I hit him up about it and he’s like nope it’s where I grew up LOL. Either way dope af and yes Rosco I will still be getting the cover put onto a blanket for our young man! So if you couldn’t tell the project already held a special spot in my ears due to the name/story! Let’s GO! 

 

Noe1 - The sample is constructed beautifully. Love everything about the production. Rosco is rappin’ that real too. If you’re a creative in any manner and put forth everything you’ve got than you can easily relate to this record. 

 

Hype Type - I’m trying to figure out how to spell Rosco’s ad-lib… “heh” hah” idk but i dig it for sure! This beat is STUPID. 

 

Never was the type to do it for likes!!! 

 

I get JiGGY every time that I ride!!!

 

Love the message on this one!

 

 

Never 2nd - Yooooo whoever is producing this project is a PROBLEM. 

 

Real 1 Anthem - Rosco slows the pace down with this record. Love the vibe.

 

Round You - This is definitely my favorite record on the project. This beat + his vibe work perfectly. 

 

BiG LOVE to Sir Rosco on this one. Go tap iN! 

rosco
rosco no e
miles 2 go
pick of the day
