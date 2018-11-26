Track N Field - Beat simple but WILD if that’s even possible. Kazzy comes off talkin’ that ish but what’s new.

Lookit - Ugh, super smoove but catchy af too. Beat carries a similar vibe from the previous record. Wonder if Kazzy really hit one of Drizzy pieces? lol.

Fat Raps But Make It Spooky - “This that super-sonic boom boom pow that leak out yo aux-cord!!!”

Twenty-Nineteen Gogo Yubari Execution Style Flow - “Rocky up next, Jayden on deck!” Whats crazy about this record is that the beat is slow but Kazzy make this ish sound fast lol.

Playin’ f. JustPaid - The knock on this jawn stupid. Ooo and Kazzy ain’t playin’ either, but hey whats new.

Talk About Me f. Akz - Love when Kazz hit the melodies onnem. This definitely something to slide too for sure. We needa visual for this one. The Akz feature compliments the sounds perfectly. Love everything about this record.

Revenge Remix f. Octavian - Can’t front, thought Travis Scott was on the record at the beginning. Love how Kazzy drops in outta nowhere blending in w/ the first set of vocals.

Man Can’t Freestyle - Yuck! (in a good way). Shit just make you twist your face up in a ugly manner. Enough said.

Kazzy providing for many on this one. Spitters, hip-hoppers, oversea-ers, & dudes that need some extra sauce before attempting to bag a chick.