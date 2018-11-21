PickOfTheDay | Jean Lamonte - DrkLght

Jean kicks things off with “DRK” which starts off very, well dark & grimy. Very slow paced. Almost chopped up in the background if that makes sense.

The second record is “Cell” featuring Wave MMLZ. Love this beat and love what both artists bring to it. They’re both such different artists so it makes for a very interesting/intriguing collaboration.

“OLDWAYS” is up next. This beat sounds super jiggy from the jump. Jean Lamonte voice is deep af lmao. Baritone as shit. This is what it would sound like if Barry White sipped lean and started rapping. Very short record - almost interlude type ish.

“ALIZE INTROVERT” is the 4th record on the project. ‘I a never rock a bag, I aint like these hoes’ !!!!!! That’s all i needed to hear. Lamonte - you’ve got my attention!

Jean grabs Cactus for the next record, “LGHT.” Wondering why he chooses to leave letters out of words in the song title lol. Beat is STUPID tho!

“Club 27” is next up on the track list. Shit makes me feel like I’m underground in the sewers lowkey.

The last record on the project is “AFTERLIFE” featuring Richie Rizo. This record kinda scary fareal lol. On some possessed coming out the tv type ish.

Project has a crazy different vibe. Very short songs. I’ve been meaning to get around to this one for some time now so I’m glad to finally get introduced to the sounds of Jean Lamonte. Get hip!